PlayStation's $220 Pulse Elevate wireless speakers arrive November 12

It's been nearly a year since Sony announced its Pulse Elevate desktop gaming speakers and the company is just about ready to send them out into the world. The latest addition to the PlayStation audio lineup will start shipping on November 12 and cost $220. Pre-orders open on September 1 at PlayStation Direct and third-party retailers. The speakers will be available in white and Midnight (black) to match other PlayStation accessories.

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers launch starting November 12 🔊 Pre-orders begin September 1. Full details: https://t.co/pkWtfMR9wP pic.twitter.com/yFaLUZvyhl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 18, 2026

The speakers have planar magnetic drivers, which Sony says can "reproduce sound with near perfect accuracy along the entire audible spectrum, so you can hear games exactly how the developers intended." They also have woofers and a microphone that can suppress background noise, as well as support for Tempest 3D AudioTech for spatial audio and low-latency PlayStation Link connectivity. They come with a PlayStation Link USB-C adaptor.

Along with connecting them to a PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC or Mac, you can use Pulse Elevate as Bluetooth speakers and there's multipoint pairing support. Presets and other settings can be customized through a PS5 or PC. You can tilt the speakers too. Sony has not yet revealed the full tech specs for Pulse Elevate or how long they'll run on a charge (other than to say they'll play audio for "hours").