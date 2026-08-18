Gmail verification program lets political campaigns escape its spam filter

Google is making it easier for political campaigns in the US to reach Gmail users directly, The New York Times reports. Through a new Gmail Verified Sender Program, quietly announced via a post in the company's help center, Google says political committees will be able to escape the company's spam filter provided they participate in the program, send their campaign emails from a verified domain and manage to have their messages marked as spam less than 0.3% of the time.

The Gmail Verified Sender Program will launch on September 8, offering political committees ample time to flood people with fundraising messages ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections in the US. While the program likely spells doom for anyone committed to Inbox Zero, Google characterizes it as a win-win for campaigns and Gmail users.

"This program is designed to connect people with the emails they want to receive while keeping them fully in control of their inboxes," Google told The New York Times in a statement. "To participate, bulk senders must meet strict security and compliance requirements, ensuring that messages people receive are relevant, useful and verified."

The company has maintained a strained relationship with the Republican National Committee for years because of the party's belief that Google was deliberately censoring its emails. Google first proposed a way for political campaigns to get around spam filters in 2022 in response to a Federal Election Commission complaint from the RNC. The party sued Google later that year, over claims Gmail's spam filter discriminated against Republicans. The case was dismissed in 2024, but instead of standing by its spam filter, Google is once again trying to offer a way around it.