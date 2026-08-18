NVIDIA GeForce Now adds Firefox support on Windows

NVIDIA has added another way for folks to stream games through GeForce Now as it finally supports Firefox on Windows. You'll be able to stream PC games through the service in Mozilla's browser at up to 1440p and 120fps if you're a GeForce Now Ultimate subscriber.

Firefox is joining Chrome, Edge, Safari and Opera on GeForce Now's list of officially supported browsers. The service is available on all manner of devices at this point, including PCs, tablets, phones, TVs and handheld devices. GeForce Now users can play more than 2,000 games via the service, including many they own or have access to across Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Xbox's PC Game Pass and Ubisoft Connect.

Mozilla says users have long been asking for GeForce Now support and that it worked with NVIDIA for months to make this happen. For those who like to stream games and have Firefox as their preferred browser, this is likely to be welcome news, particularly if they don't have a setup that can play high-end games and can't justify buying a PC in the current market.