Spotify's Running Mode is now available on Android

Spotify has announced that Running Mode — its AI-powered feature for generating playlists matched to your runs — is now available on Android in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden. The feature, which revives and expands on an earlier running experiment from 2018, is part of the company's ongoing push into fitness.

Like Running Mode on the iOS version of the Spotify app, Android users can access the feature in Spotify's Fitness Hub. You can pick from 25 presets across different workouts and music genres, and further customize your playlist by adjusting things like the duration of your run, want beat matching (if you're looking to hit a specific pace on your run) and whether you want to enable or disable audio cues.

Spotify started offering its AI-powered Prompted Playlists feature in January 2026. Alongside a new partnership with Peloton, the streaming service shared in April that requests for workout-focused playlists were one of the most common prompts it received. Running Mode is one example of Spotify catering to that demand, and it's not hard to imagine the company coming up with other ways to mix AI and fitness down the road.