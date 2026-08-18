Framework's cheapest laptop just got a major spec bump

After introducing a new high-end model of its 13-inch laptop, Framework is turning its attention to its colorful and compact sibling. The newly updated Framework Laptop 12 features Intel's latest Core Series 3 chips and an optional backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader, meaningful hardware upgrades to the charming but expensive first model.

Framework leaned on efficiency improvements the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 brought to its Framework Laptop 13 Pro, and the company says the entry-level, non-Ultra chips bring similar benefits to the Framework Laptop 12. Pre-built versions of the new laptop features either a Core 3, Core 5 or Core 7 chip, with 8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM or 32GB of RAM, respectively. Framework says the Laptop 12 has improved battery life as a result of its new chip, and specifically notes the Core 5 model demonstrated 70 percent better battery life while streaming Netflix when compared to the Core i5 version of the original Laptop 12. Starting at 8GB of memory isn't ideal, but it's possibly a reflection of the RAMaggedon issues all computer makers are dealing with. Speaking of, you can equip the Laptop 12 with up to 48GB of RAM if you're happy paying $659 for that upgrade.

Using the latest Intel chip brings along other perks, too, like support for Thunderbolt 4 on two of the Laptop 12's four hot-swappable Expansion Cards, and faster DDR5 RAM. The 12.2-inch display hasn't been improved, but the Laptop 12 can be configured to include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. You'll have the most flexibility via Framework's DIY option, but the pre-built Core 5 and Core 7 models running Linux feature both upgrades by default.

Like the Laptop 13 Pro, the Laptop 12 is yet another of Framework's computers that can come pre-installed with Linux. The company says over 80 percent of original Laptop 12 owners are running Linux, so it's decided to offer the new model pre-installed with Fedora, with Windows 11 available as a $100 upgrade. Framework says the new Laptop 12 hardware has also been seeded to other Linux distros so support will be ready when the laptop ships.

The Framework Laptop 12 starts at $699 for a pre-built Linux configuration in green or $549 for a DIY version in black, gray, light purple, pink, or green. Framework is collecting pre-orders now and plans to start shipping the new laptop in October.