ICE agents can't wear Meta glasses while they work, official memo warns

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reportedly told employees that they are not permitted to wear Meta glasses while they work. A memo sent to staff said that "the use of Meta Glasses or similar devices could unintentionally capture, record, or transmit sensitive information, potentially compromising privacy and legal protections," The New York Times reported.

The policy apparently covers all employees of the agency, not just agents in the field. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The NYT that workers have "always" been barred from using "personally owned body-worn cameras." While the memo may be more of a clarification of an existing policy, the fact that ICE sent such a memo underscores how Meta's smart glasses have become increasingly visible amid the broader immigration crackdown in the US.

ICE and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents have repeatedly been spotted wearing Meta's smart glasses over the last several months. In one case, reported by 404 Media, a CBP agent was spotted recording with his glasses despite the policy. In another instance, a member of Border Patrol wore a pair to an immigration raid. There have been similar sightings in at least six states, according to an investigation conducted by The Independent.

But while DHS is now advising staff to not use smart glasses while they work, the agency is reportedly interested in pursuing an official version of the technology. Budget documents reported by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein indicate ICE is hoping to equip its officers with bespoke smart glasses that have "biometric identification capabilities" by next year.

While Meta hasn't publicly weighed in on whether its product is well-suited to law enforcement, an association with ICE isn't likely to win over any new fans. The company is facing an intensifying backlash against the product. An unreleased facial recognition created by Meta has increased fears about how the device could potentially be used for surveillance. The glasses' supposedly privacy-protecting LED has also proved to be easy to bypass.