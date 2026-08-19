Meta AI now has a dedicated desktop app for Mac

Meta is rolling out a standalone desktop app for Meta AI. The new Mac app is part of the company's latest push to provide AI tools for business owners and creators who rely on Facebook and Instagram.

The Mac app brings a few new capabilities compared with Meta AI's existing website and mobile app. For example, it enables users to share part of their screen so the assistant can "see" what they're working on and provide more specific answers. Meta says the feature should be especially useful to businesses so they can get guidance on crafting posts, ads and other content.

The company is also giving Meta AI the ability to tap into more business-friendly features, including its own analytics and advertising tools. People with professional Facebook and Instagram accounts can now connect Meta AI to Google Workspace and pull in documents, spreadsheets and other data relevant to their work.

Meta

All this, according to Meta, will help businesses better manage ad campaigns and get advice tailored to their companies. "You can ask Meta AI questions about your business and get answers drawn from the context only Meta has, like your account engagement and ad performance," Meta explains in a blog post. "Beyond your own accounts, you can get publicly available insights about comparable brands and how they are building their presence on Meta."

The update is part of Meta's latest push to pitch its AI tools to the millions of people who use its apps to run and market their businesses. The company also recently released an AI coding agent that's cheaper than competing products. And Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants the company's agents to be able to "run your whole business." The move could also draw more people to Meta's AI subscription offerings. While the new Mac app is free to use, the company has been slowly introducing rate limits for its more advanced AI features that require a Meta One plan.