You can soon stream Crunchyroll on your car's infotainment system

Streaming video apps have become commonplace on in-car infotainment systems. You might soon have another way to watch anime in your car (depending on your model) as Crunchyroll has started appearing on the Appning app store.

Appning is available in vehicles from more than 40 brands, including those from BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen Group, Mini, Lotus and SAIC Motor. You can already access Crunchyroll in BMW cars, and it's coming to more vehicles later, according to Appning. However, it won't appear in the Afeela 1 from Crunchyroll parent Sony and Honda, as the companies scrapped the car a few months ago.

"Through Appning, Crunchyroll will be available directly within connected car environments across global regions including Asia, Australia, Europe, India, Latin America, and North America," Crunchyroll said in its announcement, which it made on LinkedIn of all places.

As a safety measure, video streaming typically only works on an infotainment system while the car is parked. That's a good thing, as it's probably not a wise idea to tear along a highway with half an eye on the likes of Dan Da Dan or Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers.