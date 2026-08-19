The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online release goes head-to-head with GTA 6 on November 19

Most game publishers have been bending over backwards and altering their release dates to avoid the nuclear bomb that the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be on gamers' free time this fall. So it may come as a surprise to see the console release for Edmund McMillen's The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online scheduled for November 19, the exact same day of the GTA 6 launch. But honestly? Respect.

This chapter adds a multiplayer layer to The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, with online co-op for up to four people. It includes the entire roguelike and all of its many expansions over the years. You'll be able to play Repentance+ Online on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2. It's been available as a beta on PC since 2024, although it's received a mixed reception with some players having issues with performance and bugs.

This has turned into quite a busy year for McMillen, who also debuted a brand new, non-Isaac roguelike called Mewgenics in February.