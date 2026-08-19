The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online release goes head-to-head with GTA 6 on November 19
There’s nothing else going on that day, right?
Most game publishers have been bending over backwards and altering their release dates to avoid the nuclear bomb that the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be on gamers' free time this fall. So it may come as a surprise to see the console release for Edmund McMillen's The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Online scheduled for November 19, the exact same day of the GTA 6 launch. But honestly? Respect.
This chapter adds a multiplayer layer to The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, with online co-op for up to four people. It includes the entire roguelike and all of its many expansions over the years. You'll be able to play Repentance+ Online on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2. It's been available as a beta on PC since 2024, although it's received a mixed reception with some players having issues with performance and bugs.
This has turned into quite a busy year for McMillen, who also debuted a brand new, non-Isaac roguelike called Mewgenics in February.