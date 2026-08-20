Samsung is holding another Galaxy Event on August 27

Samsung has announced another Galaxy Event for August 27, where it will unveil the newest addition to the Galaxy S26 series. While the company didn't explicitly mention the product name, it could be the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. The company usually launches the FE or Fan Edition versions of its S-series phones in an event separate from the announcement of its flagships.

Fan Edition Samsung phones are more affordable versions of its flagships, which still sit above its actual mid-range phones. In its announcement, the company said the S26 device it's launching on the 27th was designed to include the core phone series' experiences, including the camera, AI and the latest One UI.

Based on the leaks that have come out so far, the S26 FE will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by Exynos 2500 and come with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung will be live streaming the new S26 device's unveiling on its website and its YouTube account on August 27 at 8AM Eastern time.