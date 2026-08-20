A recent Windows 11 update is causing game crashes and all kinds of other problems

A recent Windows 11 update looks to be causing some serious issues on some PCs, according to a report by Windows Latest. The update is triggering game crashes, login errors, display issues, system crashes and more.

The Windows 11 KB5121003 patch was a mandatory update released on August 11. It was the OS's major security update for August and, as such, fixed over 400 vulnerabilities. However, it seemed to have also introduced a bunch of bugs.

The August 2026 Windows security updates are now available for Windows 11 (🧵1/7) pic.twitter.com/dWJpCHp0L8 — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) August 11, 2026

This has been especially noticeable in the gaming community. There has been a surge in reports about titles crashing unexpectedly since installing the update. ARC Raiders and The Finals, both from Embark Games, seem to have been particularly impacted. It seems as though the update has compromised compatibility with a specific driver.

Embark is working on a solution for its games, though hasn't specified a timeframe. In the meantime, it tells users to open the Windows Command Prompt and disable the driver. This is further detailed in a report by PC World. It's also possible to delete the patch entirely, which can be done in the Update History settings. However, this would leave people open to the aforementioned 400 vulnerabilities.

Microsoft has responded to the issue, though hasn't announced a remediation plan just yet. The company opened an investigation and is urging users to contact the Feedback Hub if they experience any issues.