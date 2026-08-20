Riot is ending active development of 2XKO in December

Riot Games is ending development of its first fighting game 2XKO. According to a post on the company's website, Riot will keep 2XKO's servers online and plans to deliver content updates through the end of the year. Active development of the game is ending, though, because the game's costs greatly outstrip its revenue.

Starting today, August 20, Riot says it's disabling the ability to purchase KO Points to buy things in 2XKO's store. The company is also beginning to process refunds for anything purchased in the game before August 20. Anyone playing on PC should receive their refund "in the next two weeks," with all PC refunds ideally being completed by November, Riot says. For players on PlayStation and Xbox, the company says console customer support may reach out to confirm payment details in the coming weeks before refunds are distributed.

With a heavy heart, the @Play2XKO team shares an update about the future.

- Active development will end in December.

- The final content patch goes live in October.

- Servers stay online.

- In-game purchases made before August 20 will be refunded.https://t.co/3UQF7kh5S4 pic.twitter.com/FKquzTd6xc — Riot Games (@riotgames) August 20, 2026

In terms of final pieces of new 2XKO content, Riot will deliver everyone's favorite mage support, Lux, on September 8 as part of patch 1.3.1. The patch will also introduce the 2XKO Ultimate Bundle, a $40 package of nearly all the game's cosmetics, including ones for Lux. Alongside the new character, the update will make things like stages and player profile items available to purchase with the game's earned currency, remove Ranked lobbies and make all of the game's champions available to play for free.

Riot plans to deliver 2XKO's final new character, the pistol-toting ADC Samira, via patch 1.3.3 in October, which could be followed by bug fixes in December if necessary. After that, "2XKO servers [will] remain online, and the game will still be available to download for free on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S," Riot says.

2XKO launched for free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in January 2026, marking Riot's biggest foray outside of PC development since it ported its multiplayer shooter Valorant to consoles in 2024. The company's decision to lay off half of 2XKO's development team in February was the first sign the game might not have gone over as well as it wanted. While "pockets of the FGC" showed interest in the game early on, according to Riot, it wasn't happening at a scale that met its goals.

"Even within the genre, diehard tag fighter players loved 2XKO, but most other fighting game players struggled to find reasons to stick with the game," the company says. "To be super clear: we would have continued active development if we saw any viable future, but 2XKO costs us substantially more to operate than it brings in, and engagement has stayed relatively flat despite our larger updates."