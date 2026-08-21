Genesis' GV90 NeoLun is a luxury electric SUV with heated floors and coach doors

Genesis' new GV90 NeoLun electric SUV is loaded with innovation, but not in the dash or drivetrain as you might expect. Instead, Hyundai's luxury arm has come up with a new way to do doors that's incredibly clever and useful. The GV90 NeoLun (which means New Moon) also offers high-tech luxury and a fresh new design that stands out with its simple elegance.

The GV90 NeoLun's most noticeable feature is the new coach doors that provide a cavernous opening for driver and passenger. "What's the big deal?" you may think. "Just put the front door hinges on the other side and job done." Sure, but that would be massively unsafe in a side crash and make entry and egress awkward, as one door would have to close or open before the other.

To handle the latter issue, Genesis came up with a "dual-motion hinge" that works by first sliding the rear door slightly outward, then rotating it open. That in turn "enables the rear doors to open and close independently without impeding the front doors," the automaker says. As for safety, the GV90 comes with a new structure that marries the doors to the vehicle body, while integrating dual high-strength steel beams. The entire cabin is also protected by a frame that's 50 percent thicker than conventional vehicles and fortified with steel tubes, effectively acting as a concealed roll cage.

As for the design itself, the NeoLun's soft curves and rounded rear end give off Rolls Royce or Land Rover vibes, as Jalopnik noted, without aping either vehicle. That effect is ruined a bit by the unnecessarily large front grille, and I'm not quite sure yet how I feel about the inverted-pyramid light strip up front. Overall, though, the design —particularly the coach door part — is quite original and oozes luxury appeal.