Genesis' GV90 NeoLun is a luxury electric SUV with heated floors and coach doors
The front passenger and driver's seats flip around for 'Orient Express' style seating.
Genesis' new GV90 NeoLun electric SUV is loaded with innovation, but not in the dash or drivetrain as you might expect. Instead, Hyundai's luxury arm has come up with a new way to do doors that's incredibly clever and useful. The GV90 NeoLun (which means New Moon) also offers high-tech luxury and a fresh new design that stands out with its simple elegance.
The GV90 NeoLun's most noticeable feature is the new coach doors that provide a cavernous opening for driver and passenger. "What's the big deal?" you may think. "Just put the front door hinges on the other side and job done." Sure, but that would be massively unsafe in a side crash and make entry and egress awkward, as one door would have to close or open before the other.
To handle the latter issue, Genesis came up with a "dual-motion hinge" that works by first sliding the rear door slightly outward, then rotating it open. That in turn "enables the rear doors to open and close independently without impeding the front doors," the automaker says. As for safety, the GV90 comes with a new structure that marries the doors to the vehicle body, while integrating dual high-strength steel beams. The entire cabin is also protected by a frame that's 50 percent thicker than conventional vehicles and fortified with steel tubes, effectively acting as a concealed roll cage.
As for the design itself, the NeoLun's soft curves and rounded rear end give off Rolls Royce or Land Rover vibes, as Jalopnik noted, without aping either vehicle. That effect is ruined a bit by the unnecessarily large front grille, and I'm not quite sure yet how I feel about the inverted-pyramid light strip up front. Overall, though, the design —particularly the coach door part — is quite original and oozes luxury appeal.
An all-new EV platform with a huge battery
The GV90 uses an all-new platform called eMP designed to allow tons of cabin room, a refined ride and a decent driving dynamics for a land yacht. Both the GV90 NeoLun and the GV90 (which lacks the coach doors) come with a 123.5 kWh battery pack, the largest ever on a Hyundai Motor Group vehicle. That will take the GV90 311 miles on a single charge, which isn't amazing considering the battery size. If you can find yourself a 350kW fast charger, though, you can charge from 10 to 80 percent in an impressive 22 minutes.
The two-motor drive system delivers 657 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, impressive-sounding but likely just adequate for a vehicle of this size (Genesis hasn't released the acceleration times yet). Ensuring a smooth ride is an adjustable multi-chamber air suspension system, with tuneable height depending on road conditions. The active rear wheel steering of up to five degrees should help reduce the 208.1-inch long vehicle's turn circle a touch.
Genesis has yet to release the weight figure, but given the huge battery, reinforced body and air suspension system, the GV90 NeoLun might end up being one of the heaviest SUVs of all time.
Interior and tech
Inside, the GV90 models are loaded with tech and luxury. The center "Cinematic Display" measures 23.6 inches in driving mode, or up to 24.6-inches in extended mode when the vehicle is parked; making it a drive-in theater on wheels. In place of a gauge cluster, the GV90 drivers get a 25-inch heads up display that shows speed, navigation and driver-assistance functions.
The 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D sound system comes with a "virtual venue" feature that lets you recreate the acoustics of famous concert venues like Wembley Stadium and Boston Symphony Hall. The cabin is also equipped with ambient lighting, massage seats and wood veneer flooring with radiant heating, a feature I've never seen before. Up top, it comes with Genesis' Smart Vision Roof that can adjust its opacity across six separate zones.
The front seats swivel around so you can face your passengers and chat about stocks or play contract bridge. Material choices include natural woods, cashmere, leather and even stone, with five interior color combinations. Those include Veiled Indigo with Puglia Green, Folio Brown with Batiste Blue, Vault Black with Shadow Gray, Tyrian Purple with Travertine Beige, and Saddle Brown with Shadow Gray — some of the better rich-person marketing terms I've seen.
The GV90 models are set to go on sale in "early 2027," Genesis said. Pricing has yet to be announced, though they'll likely start in the $100,000 range. Given the creative doors, original design and high-tech luxury on offer, it could appeal to high-end SUV buyers who want something truly different.