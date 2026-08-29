Want to speed up your MacBook? Do these things first

Let's start with storage. Apple lists insufficient space on the startup disk as one possible reason a Mac can run slowly. Go to System Settings > General > Storage to see what's taking up space and review the built-in recommendations. If storage is tight, delete anything you no longer need or consider moving files elsewhere. A portable SSD can make more space if you're willing to spend a bit.

Next, open Activity Monitor (the fastest way is using Spotlight search; press Command + Space and type "Activity Monitor") while your Mac feels slow. The CPU tab shows how much processor capacity apps and system processes are using. If one app repeatedly jumps to the top while the slowdown is happening, that's a useful clue about where to investigate. Try quitting and reopening that app, or reducing its usage by closing tabs or similar.

The Memory tab answers a different question. Instead of focusing on how much RAM appears unused, check the Memory Pressure graph. Apple explains that green means memory is being used efficiently, while yellow or red indicates greater pressure. If the graph turns yellow or red, check whether an app is consuming a large amount of memory and quit it if you don't need it. Try to avoid running many memory-hungry apps simultaneously.