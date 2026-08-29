How to use the new Siri app in iOS 27

Even if you have an iPhone running iOS 27, it may not be compatible with Siri AI. Apple Intelligence and the new Siri features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and later. Older iPhones, the base iPhone 15 included, are stuck with classic-and-dumb Siri.

You may also have some trouble using Siri AI depending on your region and language. For now, it only works in English. Users in the EU or China won't be able to access it either due to local regulations. Unfortunately, trying to change your iPhone's settings won't get around these restrictions.

After updating your iPhone to iOS 27, you'll be asked to enable Siri AI. If you chose not to at the time, you can still turn it on later by going to Settings > Siri and tap Turn On Siri. Then Try the new Siri. You may get instant access to Siri AI. However, some people land on a waitlist first. Beta testers have reported wait times anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.