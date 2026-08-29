How to use the new Siri app in iOS 27
Assuming your device is new enough to use it.
Siri has been around since 2011, and for most of that time it's lagged behind assistants from Google, OpenAI and Anthropic. iOS 27 is Apple's attempt to close that gap, rebuilding the assistant with new AI capabilities and, for the first time, giving it a standalone app for conversational, chatbot-style use. Getting started with Siri AI on your iPhone is easy, as long as you meet a few requirements. This includes not only updating to iOS 27 first, but also checking to see if your device is compatible with Apple Intelligence.
Setting up Siri AI on iOS 27
Even if you have an iPhone running iOS 27, it may not be compatible with Siri AI. Apple Intelligence and the new Siri features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and later. Older iPhones, the base iPhone 15 included, are stuck with classic-and-dumb Siri.
You may also have some trouble using Siri AI depending on your region and language. For now, it only works in English. Users in the EU or China won't be able to access it either due to local regulations. Unfortunately, trying to change your iPhone's settings won't get around these restrictions.
After updating your iPhone to iOS 27, you'll be asked to enable Siri AI. If you chose not to at the time, you can still turn it on later by going to Settings > Siri and tap Turn On Siri. Then Try the new Siri. You may get instant access to Siri AI. However, some people land on a waitlist first. Beta testers have reported wait times anywhere from a few minutes to a few days.
Three ways to use Siri
The redesigned Siri can be reached three different ways. Swipe down from the Dynamic Island and a search box pops up. Holding down the side button still works if that's what you're used to. Maybe you want a more conventional chatbot experience like the one you get with ChatGPT? There's now a dedicated Siri app for that too.
The Siri app keeps a history of your past conversations synced via iCloud. It includes detailed responses with text cards, images and other media instead of just a simple reply. Want to give it more context? Tap the plus button to drop in an image or document. Or maybe you just want to ask "what's the weather forecast." All the classic commands work as usual.
Another great feature of the new Siri experience is how it has access to your personal context. Try asking about things like your messages or emails, and Siri will likely give you the answer you're expecting instead of just telling you to Google it.
Managing conversation history
There's a search button on the app's main screen if you're digging through old conversations. You can also flip between a list view and a card grid — just use the toggle in the upper-right corner. Want to pin one, rename it or get rid of it? Press and hold does the trick.
By default, iCloud keeps that history synced across every Apple device signed into the same account. To erase that history, Head to Settings > Siri > Keep Conversations. You get three options there: 30 days, one year or forever. Some short queries such as "set a timer" or "play a song" are not saved in Siri's history.
For now, iOS 27 is still in public beta, while the update typically releases in the fall. If you don't want to wait, the Beta Software Program is open to developers and testers. And remember to back up your iPhone, just in case the beta causes your favorite app to become buggy.