What You Should Look For In A USB To Bluetooth Adapter For PC
The essentials behind a tiny but crucial upgrade.
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From keyboards to speakers, more and more parts of the PC experience are being brought to wireless form. Given the many conveniences afforded by wireless components, such as saving time on pulling and plugging wires or the added comfort afforded by that saved space, tech that doesn't integrate Bluetooth inherently could get left behind. Fortunately, Bluetooth adapters are a simple way to easily bridge this gap — though choosing the right option for the job is less than straightforward.
When deciding which Bluetooth adapter to invest in, USB options are as good a place to start as any. Not only is installation via a USB port often simpler than a direct implementation into the motherboard, as is the case with PCIe cards, USB ports are also more universal than PCIe slots. However, the best choice here still varies and will depend on what you're looking for — whether that's the quality of the connection, the number of devices you want to connect, capability for dual connectivity with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or simply budget.
How to choose a USB to Bluetooth adapter
Those who are simply looking to pair a headset with their PC can find serviceable USB Bluetooth adapters in the $10 range. Solid products at this price include the ASUS USB-BT500 or the TP-Link Nano 2-in-1 AC600. These options offer a quick start-up, and their compact design will save users from dealing with cheap, possibly flimsy antennae.
On the other hand, those looking for a more complex setup, with multiple devices or a high-quality connection, will want to dive into specs. When it comes to audio quality, you'll need to look into Bluetooth codecs — the different ways in which adapters translate sound via Bluetooth. While every Bluetooth device supports the standard SBC codec, options like the Avantree DG80 support AptX Low Latency, which offers a higher bitrate of 352 kbps (meaning higher audio quality overall). However, in terms of general low latency, the DG80 is audio-only. For more multi-purpose adapters, you'll want to pay attention to the available codecs, the latency stats, and whether the adapter is compatible with devices outside of audio. In this case, the Creative BT-W5 might prove the better option.
In terms of multi-device support, the Sena UD100-G03 is a solid example. This model supports up to seven simultaneous connections with a 900-foot range, which can be extended out to more than half a mile with upgrades. The capability to increase range, as well as the number of devices supported, are key factors when considering a device for this role.
What to check before buying any Bluetooth adapter
Before committing to any device, there are a few things you'll want to check first. This includes the different iterations of Bluetooth, with the current generation being 6.3. Fortunately, Bluetooth generations 5.0 and beyond are backwards-compatible with older devices, so you generally don't need to worry about which generation is which. Still, a quick check couldn't hurt.
The big things you'll want to keep track of include whether the adapter you want works for your device, as options like Noble's Sceptre are only USB-C, similar to the aforementioned Creative BT-W5. On that same track, you'll also need to make sure any given adapter works with your brand of PC, as well as whether it has all the capabilities you want (especially if you're using Bluetooth for more than just audio devices). Of course, it's wise to check whether your device of choice already has Bluetooth integration before spending any money on external hardware.