How to reset your Roku TV
There are a few ways to wipe your Roku TV back to its original state.
Roku TVs can act up for all sorts of everyday reasons, just like any other TV. They may freeze up, stop responding to the remote, disconnect from Wi-Fi or play dead after a software update. This isn't a knock against Roku, just a basic observation that most TVs will eventually try to skip out on you, usually when you're really excited about watching something.
A basic restart is the least disruptive option and usually does the trick. A factory reset, however, is the nuclear option, erasing all of your personal preferences, removing your Roku account and downloaded apps and returning your TV to its original, out-of-the-box state. Fun stuff. Regardless of which extreme you end up with, make sure you have your Roku account email and password, Wi-Fi information and any other login details or PIN you need before the tinkering begins.
For a factory reset, you will definitely need that information to activate the TV and reinstall your streaming service afterward. If the TV is linked to someone else's account, make sure you have their credentials. With that being said, here's how to restart your Roku TV, whether your remote works, the TV has lost internet or it's completely unresponsive.
How to do a soft reset on a Roku TV
A soft reset simply restarts the TV without deleting any apps, account info, W-iFi details or saved preferences. Everything remains the same, so this is your best and safest bet before considering a factory reset.
-
Press Home on the Roku remote.
-
Press the left button on the D-pad to open the menu.
-
Select Settings.
-
Select System.
-
Select Power.
-
Choose System restart.
-
Select Restart to confirm.
There are Roku TVs, and there are other brand TVs that license Roku's software. Not every Roku settings menu will look the same. For this scenario, some Roku TVs may not have a separate Power menu. If that's the case, go to Settings > System > System restart instead.
If the Roku interface is frozen but the TV still has power, simply unplug the TV from the wall, wait for 10 seconds then plug it back in. Restarts often solve minor software issues, a sluggish interface or connection problems in general, without resorting to harsher measures.
How to factory reset a Roku TV with the remote
This will completely wipe your TV, essentially preparing it for a new owner or taking you back to scratch, as if you just hauled it out of the box. It erases your personal settings, unlinks the TV from the associated Roku account and removes installed channels and account information. You will have to go through the guided setup process all over again before you can get back to streaming.
-
Press Home on the Roku remote.
-
Hit left on the D-pad and select Settings.
-
Choose System.
-
Select Advanced system settings.
-
Select Factory reset.
-
Choose Factory reset everything.
-
Follow the on-screen instructions, including entering the code shown on your TV.
Your Roku TV will restart when the reset is finished. From there, connect it to your Wi-Fi, sign into or create a Roku account and reinstall your favorite apps. If you have an antenna connected, you will also have to run a new broadcast channel scan.
You can also choose to reset your network settings or audio/picture settings using this same process. Resetting your network will erase your W-iFi password and router connections so you can start with a new one. Resetting audio/picture settings is exactly what it sounds like, taking you back to the TV's original audio and picture settings.
Don't use this step just because an app is misbehaving on you. Try restarting or removing and reinstalling the quirky app instead.
How to reset a Roku TV without a remote
As mentioned earlier, not every Roku TV is the same. There are plenty of brands out there running the Roku operating system, not to mention Roku's own TV sets. Most Roku TVs have a physical reset option, though its location on the TV varies by model. Look along the back, side, or bottom of the TV for a button labeled "Reset" or a small pinhole reset switch (find a paperclip if you see a pinhole). With the TV powered on, press and hold the Reset button for about 12 seconds. Release it when the status light begins blinking rapidly. The Roku TV should restart at the factory setup screen.
Some recent Roku models do not have a separate reset button. On Roku Pro Series models, hold the Power and Find My Remote buttons simultaneously for 12 seconds. Some Roku Plus and Select Series models use the same two-button reset system.
You may also have a workaround through the Google Play Store for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices: the official Roku app. Depending on the state of your TV, you may be able to download the app and use it in place of a physical remote. Your TV has to be powered on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone or tablet.
How to reset a Roku TV that won't connect to Wi-Fi
If your Roku TV isn't playing nice with your Wi-Fi, there's no need to run a factory reset...yet. Instead, go with a basic restart.
-
Restart your Roku TV through Settings > System > Power > System restart if you can access the menu.
-
Restart your modem and router by unplugging both for about 30 seconds, then reconnecting them.
-
On the Roku TV, go to Settings > Network > Set up connection > Wireless.
-
Select your Wi-Fi network and re-enter your password.
-
Run Settings > Network > Check connection to test the result.
If your TV just won't stay connected, you may need to move your router closer, remove any physical obstructions between your TV and router, or test another device on the same network to narrow things down.
Why did my Roku TV reset itself?
Restarts after software updates or power outages are normal, but your Roku TV shouldn't factory reset itself. If your TV returns to the setup screen (language selection, account activation, etc.), it means a factory reset just took place. If your TV has a reset button, make sure nothing is pressing up against it.
If the process repeats and nothing physical seems to be causing it, contact Roku Support. A never-ending reset loop is likely a hardware, storage or software issue that requires more than a reset to fix.
If you're selling, donating or returning a Roku TV, a factory reset is exactly what you need to do. You obviously don't want your information and accounts available to the next owner. If you're running a factory reset so you can sell your TV, make sure its complete before you hand it over.