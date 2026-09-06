Is 256GB enough for an iPhone? Here's when you should go bigger
Looking at you, gamers.
New iPhones are on the way, and upgrading can be tempting — especially with Apple's first foldable phone on the way. But picking the right model is about more than just choosing between shades of space gray. Storage matters too, and choosing the wrong capacity is a headache you'll be living with it for years. Deleting vacation photos just to clear room for new ones gets old fast. So does watching an iOS update fail because three apps need to go first.
Most new iPhones start at 256GB now, which is more than enough for many people. A single photo eats up roughly 3MB, so some back of the envelope math suggests a 256GB phone has room for something like 70,000 of them — more than most people will ever shoot. The problem shows up when storing 4K video or bigger AAA games. That's usually the point where it's worth paying extra for more storage instead of fighting your phone every few months.
When you should upgrade to a 512GB iPhone
Although 4K video offers incredible definition, it's also the fastest way to use up your storage space. One minute of standard 4K footage runs about 440MB. Switch to a codec like Apple ProRes, though, and that same minute can hit 6GB. At that rate it doesn't't take long to fill up a 256GB iPhone. RAW photos also take up a lot more space than regular photos and can be as large as 50MB each.
Gamers have their own reasons to pay for extra storage. Resident Evil 4 alone eats over 30GB. Now imagine downloading five or six games like that. Going bigger also means no more deleting your favorite games to make room for new releases. That matters most when you're traveling and can't count on a solid connection to redownload anything.
Then there are the things you don't really see or think about. iOS itself takes up as much as 24GB of space right out of the box, and that number goes up when the system downloads additional content such as AI models and offline maps.
The iCloud factor
Choosing iPhone storage also depends a lot on how you prefer to manage your data. Maybe you're fine with paying for an iCloud plan and streaming most of your music and movies. 256GB is ideal when you can store everything in the cloud. iCloud subscribers can even enable an option to automatically offload older photos and videos, so that only the most recent ones are saved in high resolution on your device for offline access. You can also clear the cache for certain apps on your iPhone to save some storage.
However, if you're the type of person who hates relying on the cloud, or if you frequently travel to places with poor or no internet connection, having more local storage is essential for keeping an offline copy of all your content. If having your entire photo library with you, recording lots of 4K videos or downloading lots of large games is what you want, you should definitely spend the extra money to upgrade to 512GB or more.