Is 256GB enough for an iPhone? Here's when you should go bigger

New iPhones are on the way, and upgrading can be tempting — especially with Apple's first foldable phone on the way. But picking the right model is about more than just choosing between shades of space gray. Storage matters too, and choosing the wrong capacity is a headache you'll be living with it for years. Deleting vacation photos just to clear room for new ones gets old fast. So does watching an iOS update fail because three apps need to go first.

Most new iPhones start at 256GB now, which is more than enough for many people. A single photo eats up roughly 3MB, so some back of the envelope math suggests a 256GB phone has room for something like 70,000 of them — more than most people will ever shoot. The problem shows up when storing 4K video or bigger AAA games. That's usually the point where it's worth paying extra for more storage instead of fighting your phone every few months.