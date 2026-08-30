Apple Arcade just got this retro-inspired gem
Retro Bowl College+ brings old-school college football to the service with its paid features unlocked and no in-app purchases.
Apple Arcade added another football game to its roster on August 6, but this one is considerably less interested in photorealistic grass. Retro Bowl College+ is the Apple Arcade version of New Star Games' 2023 college football spin-off, and it puts you in charge of one of more than 250 teams while keeping the series' chunky pixel art and deliberately old-school approach.
The actual football is refreshingly straightforward. You drag backward from a quarterback to aim a pass, swipe to move a ball carrier and handle kicks with similarly simple gestures, while the game leaves the defensive side largely to simulation.
Between drives, though, there is rather more to worry about: Players have ratings and morale, facilities can be upgraded, budgets need attention and your college athletes can apparently cause headaches even when nobody is trying to tackle them.
The plus sign matters here
The regular version of Retro Bowl College is free on the App Store, but it includes a $0.99 Unlimited Version alongside Coaching Credit packs ranging from $1.99 to $9.99. Retro Bowl College+ skips that setup. Its Apple Arcade version starts with the expanded 12-player roster, kick returns, the detailed team and conference editor and Exhibition Mode already unlocked without any ads or in-app purchases.
There is also something here for people who already sank an unhealthy number of fake Saturdays into the original release. A new League Style option lets players alter seeding, conference alignments and available teams to match league structures from previous years, while the game includes updated league data for 2026. You can start a career under an earlier setup and have those changes roll in as the seasons progress. The regular App Store version has since received League Style as well.
Apple Arcade's football bench is getting crowded, too. Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition is now on the service, while another New Star game, NFL Retro Bowl '27, is scheduled for September 3.
Retro Bowl's old-school roots run deeper than the pixels
The retro styling has been baked into this series from day one. New Star Games released the original Retro Bowl on mobile in January 2020, with studio creator Simon Read saying that revisiting the Tecmo football games of the 1980s and '90s "was all the inspiration I needed ..." for his take on American football.
Retro Bowl College followed in September 2023, keeping the easy-to-grasp action while adding college-specific management problems such as recruiting, limited budgets and keeping tabs on player GPAs. That mix is still visible in College+. Its tiny players may look like they escaped from a much older console, but the coaching screens can have you balancing scholarships, facilities and player development before the next kickoff.
So, which Retro Bowl is best? It mostly depends on which headache sounds most entertaining. The original focuses on pro football, College adds recruiting and academic management, while the NFL editions bring in licensed NFL teams and players. Apple Arcade now carries the whole Retro Bowl series, according to New Star Games.