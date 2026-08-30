Not the GameCube, not the Wii U: This was Nintendo's most unsuccessful console

For as many massively successful systems as Nintendo has had (like the Game Boy, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo Switch), the company has also suffered through stumbles. Some of the minor missteps were limited to accessories, such as the clumsy e-Reader, or Nintendo 64DD that never released outside of Japan. But entire consoles have flopped too, which stings much more.

When you think of failed Nintendo platforms, the GameCube or Wii U might come to mind. During the sixth generation, the GameCube came in third place behind the wildly successful PS2 and newcomer Xbox. And the Wii U represented one of Nintendo's darkest periods, offering many mixed-reception games for confusing hardware that wasn't marketed well.

But the Nintendo console that had the worst run wasn't either of these. Rather, it was a short-lived system from the mid-1990s that didn't even last a year and sold just a fraction of the units. And as lambasted as it was, a recent comeback means it's easier than ever to try today.