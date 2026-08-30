Why is the GameCube controller so loved by gamers?

As the GameCube (GCN) turns 25 this year, there's no better testament to its legacy than the controller. Despite Nintendo experimenting with various input methods in the years since, every one of its ensuing home consoles has officially supported a GameCube pad. And the company has re-released it in new editions multiple times.

A combination of factors led to popularity long after the console left production. It was perfect for games designed for GameCube, became synonymous with one of Nintendo's biggest franchises, and its library was kept alive on future platforms. To this day, it's one of our top Nintendo Switch controllers.

It's not perfect — it has issues compared to the competition at the time as well as modern pads. Even though the design wasn't iterated on for future consoles like the PS2 and Xbox controllers were, it's still a delight to use. You should really give it a try if you never have. Thankfully, it's easy to do that today.