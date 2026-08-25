WhatsApp is upgrading its 2FA settings

WhatsApp is introducing an important change to how two-step verification works for the service. Users now have the option to set a stronger, alphanumeric password as an extra layer of security, the messaging app shared in an update.

That's a significant improvement from the six-digit pins the app has used for 2FA since it rolled out the feature all the way back in 2017. Now, two-step verification passwords must include at least eight characters, including one number and one letter. Special characters can also be used. The feature is still optional, but there's no good reason to skip the added security measure. And, as WhatsApp notes, if you've been using a simple pin like "123456," you should definitely prioritize updating it to a strong password instead.

The messaging app is also making it easier for people who use multiple devices to manage their passkeys. If you use WhatsApp across Android and iOS devices, the app now supports multiple passkeys on the same account. You can add additional passkeys from the app's settings by navigating to Account > Passkeys.

Finally, WhatsApp is making it a bit easier to understand whether a call from an unknown number is spam or someone you might actually know. The app is adding extra contextual info to incoming calls that are from numbers not saved in your contacts. Now, those calls will indicate what country they're coming from, and if you are in any of the same group chats. The change, which Meta says could make it easier for people to identify potential scammers, is only available on Android for now.