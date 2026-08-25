Sony phones in an update to the midrange Xperia 10 and slaps a sizable price hike on it

It may no longer be selling its Xperia phones in the US, but Sony is still making them for other markets, and it has just launched the Xperia 10 VIII. Ostensibly an upgrade to last year's Xperia 10 VII, this is another firmly midrange Android phone with a remarkably similar spec sheet to its predecessor.

The Xperia 10 VIII sticks with a 6.1-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display, with the only notable difference being that it can get 50 percent brighter than on the previous model. Also the same as before is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 5,000mAh battery. 128GB of storage is the default offering.

The camera setup is also unchanged from the Xperia 10 VII, so once again you're shooting with a 50MP f/1.9 main camera, twinned with a 13MP ultrawide lens. There's seemingly no change to the 8MP front camera either.

Of course, Sony wouldn't dream of putting out a new phone that is exactly the same as the one it replaces for substantially more money, so rest assured that you're getting 15 percent louder speakers, and quick access to digital payment tools with a double tap of the power button. A feature like that might just catch on.

The Xperia 10 VIII has a "translucent" rear panel design and is available in three colors, which are Frozen White, Frosted Grey and Misty Lilac. If you want one, you can expect some very likely RAMpocalypse-influenced sticker shock. In the UK, the Xperia 10 VIII costs £549 (around $750), which is £150 ($205) more expensive than its markedly similar predecessor cost last year. If that doesn't put you off, and you're able to purchase one, the Xperia 10 VIII will be available in September.