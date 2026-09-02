The Dell 14S is yet another cheap laptop chasing the MacBook Neo

Wait, didn't the new XPS 13 already do that?

By Lawrence Bonk
A man with a laptop and dog on a bed. Dell

Dell just introduced the 14S, a new laptop that could take some attention away from the red-hot MacBook Neo. In other words, this is a mid-grade computer that should be relatively budget-friendly.

It's available in four colors, just like the Neo, and has been designed squarely for mainstream appeal. There's a beefy battery that Dell says will last all day and into the night. It's a 61.2 Whr battery, so that tracks as long as the processor is energy-efficient.

To that end, the Dell 14S ships with up to an Intel Core 7 processor. That's a pretty energy-efficient and speedy processor.

Four colored laptops.Dell

There are two 14-inch display options, with one offering FHD and the other offering a 2.8K resolution. RAM goes up to 16GB, which we tend to recommend if you can afford it, and storage is available up to 1TB. All in all, this looks like a solid little computer. It even weighs a bit less than the Neo, at just over 2.5 pounds.

We don't have a price on this one yet. Dell says that information will be released closer to launch this fall. It needs to come close to $700 to really be a rival to Apple's entry-level computer.

This isn't even the company's first laptop this year that looks to capture some of Apple's new-found market share. Dell recently refreshed the XPS 13, which is another MacBook Neo alternative. We really liked this laptop, though strongly recommend getting the option with 16GB of RAM.

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