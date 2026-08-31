Here's how Nintendo missed the mark with the GameCube console

When looking back across the annals of gaming history, some consoles are beloved (Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)), panned (Google Stadia) or woefully ahead of their time (the we-almost-had-it-all Sega Dreamcast). And then there are those systems that are frankly just weird and polarizing, like the Nintendo GameCube. Laden with the dubious honor of being Nintendo's second worst-selling console with only 21.74 million units, the GameCube is only outdone by the Wii U (and the Virtual Boy, if you want to get technical).

For me, the GameCube was such a spectacular failure that it was the last Nintendo console I owned until the Switch debuted. To be fair, there were some things that I liked about the console, such as the design and one or two games. However, a fun blurpleberry color and a nifty handle weren't enough to stem the tide of descent. A dearth of games, an over-reliance on first-party titles and the lack of a DVD player were just a few of the things that doomed GameCube to commercial failure.

But let's take a walk down memory lane to examine exactly where the GameCube went wrong.