What is Android System Intelligence and what happens if you turn it off?

Normally, you can't uninstall ASI like an app you installed yourself because it is a system component, although Android phones may let you disable it in Settings > Apps. The route varies by manufacturer.

Turn it off and your phone shouldn't suddenly forget how to be a phone. In January 2026, Android Authority reported that critical phone functions remained operational while ASI-powered features were lost. That can include features like Now Playing, Live Caption and other contextual tools that are normally hidden away on a Pixel until you need them.

Google doesn't say disabling Android System Intelligence will make Android unstable, and it doesn't provide one universal list of everything that stops working across every Android device. That leaves some uncertainty. Switching off ASI is not like removing a vital organ. It's more like closing a utility closet without first checking the switches inside.

For most people, leaving ASI on and disabling the individual feature or permission causing concern is the cleaner option. If your objection is Google's wider presence on Android, GrapheneOS goes much further, though some apps may still have compatibility issues.

If Android System Intelligence keeps stopping, Google's own troubleshooting advice is more practical than disabling it for good: Restart the phone, install any available updates, force-stop the app and clear its cache or data if needed.

According to Google Play, Android System Intelligence has over 5 billion downloads.