What's the difference between Dolby Atmos and lossless audio?

If you've spent any time browsing on Apple Music or Tidal, you've likely come across the "Dolby Atmos" or "Lossless" tags next to certain albums and tracks. Though both of these features are marketed as premium listening experiences, they are fundamentally different technologies. Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio system that utilizes both vertical and horizontal positioning to create a three-dimensional soundstage. Compared to traditional stereo, which places sound between the left and right channels, Dolby Atmos can pick any point in 3D space and position individual sounds there.

Lossless audio, on the other hand, tackles an entirely different part of the listening experience. It's concerned more about the preservation of the track's quality. Popular formats like MP3 and AAC benefit from much smaller file sizes, but to achieve this, they undergo lossy compression that discards some of the audio data. Lossless audio aims to deliver bit-perfect playback, essentially allowing you to experience music the way the producer intended.

Although Dolby Atmos and lossless audio work independently, there are virtually no streaming platforms that let you enjoy both at the same time. Dolby Atmos tracks often use the Dolby Digital Plus audio codec, which is lossy by nature. By contrast, lossless audio uses codecs like FLAC or ALAC, which preserve all the original audio data. Though it's technically possible to deliver Dolby Atmos using a lossless codec like Dolby TrueHD, it's mostly exclusive to physical media like Blu-ray discs.