QHD, WQHD, 4K, and 5K resolution: What do they mean and which is best for you?

If you set out to become a display nerd, you'll quickly realize you're headed into a bottomless rabbit hole. You'll start by trying to pick apart the difference between various resolutions, only to find yourself in a labyrinth of panel and backlight technology types, subpixel arrays, gamma and gamut and goblins and... wait, one of those seems wrong. The point is, it's complicated.

Even something as simple as distinguishing between various resolutions quickly gets messy. At its core, resolution simply means how many pixels comprise a display or piece of media. If you've shopped for a TV, computer monitor or even a smartphone, you may have seen manufacturers refer to their products' display resolutions using various terms.

By now, we're familiar with 720p HD and 1080p full HD (FHD), but moving up in resolution, you'll find 2K, QHD, and WQHD, as well as 4K and even 5K. Each of these is an umbrella term for a cluster of slightly different pixel counts, and can have different meanings depending on whether we're talking about cameras, displays or media. For our purpose, we'll focus on displays and how they interact with the content you view on them.