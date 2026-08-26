How to watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look

Netflix has paid an undisclosed but likely ludicrous amount of money to be the exclusive host of a new, extended-look Grand Theft Auto VI trailer on Thursday, August 27 — for a total of six hours. After that period of time has expired, the trailer will go live on Rockstar's YouTube channel, where the masses will be able to watch it without a streaming subscription.

The trailer is titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, and it will be available on Netflix at 3PM ET on August 27. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can find the trailer's landing page right here and set a reminder to watch it now. If you need a Netflix subscription, here's the sign-up page with plans ranging from $9 a month to $27 a month.

The trailer will then hit the Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9PM ET on Thursday. There, it will be freely viewable by anyone with the link. Of course, a YouTube Premium subscription will ensure your GTA VI advertisement isn't interrupted by additional advertisements.

The extended look is landing amid a flurry of leaked GTA VI gameplay videos that Rockstar has been attempting to stifle. Maybe instead of watching those and breaking developers' hearts, check out this hot new Dazed feature about the fashion and styling in Rockstar's version of Florida. And then sit tight for Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look on Thursday, whether on Netflix or YouTube.

GTA VI is set to land on November 19, starting at $80.