ASUS introduces new Ace esports-focused gaming monitors

ASUS is rolling out a new range of gaming monitors at Gamescom 2026 that are specifically tuned for esports players. The three new monitors in the company's Ace collection, which also includes an ergonomic mouse, are focused on offering high-refresh rate OLEDs with improved color performance and "sharp motion clarity" that are ideal for competitive, fast-paced games.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace features a 720Hz refresh rate, the fastest of the new monitors, with a Tandem 1080p WOLED (white organic light-emitting diode) panel, up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision for more realistic HDR. ASUS says the monitor also includes a novel feature called the "Position Sensor," which can measure the monitor's height and tilt and shows those stats onscreen to make it easier to reproduce your ideal setup when you travel with your display.

For two different takes on a QD-OLED panel, ASUS is also introducing the ROG Strix OLED XG259QDPG Ace and ROG Strix OLED XG259QDNS Ace. The XG259QDPG has a slower 560Hz refresh rate, and features ASUS' "BlackShield" film and an anti-glare coating, which improves perceived black levels by "up to 40 percent" while also increasing the hardness of the panel. The XG259QDNS also features the same film and anti-glare treatment, but with a 360Hz refresh rate that ASUS says will let it offer the monitor at a more affordable price.

All three monitors follow the ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace, which ASUS originally showed off at Computex 2026. ASUS has offered high-quality OLED gaming monitors in the past, including two exciting new 27-inch models it introduced at CES this year. These new Ace monitors are the first the company has offered in a more portable 24.5-inch size, though.

ASUS says the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace and ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace will be available in early Q4 for $1,099 and $699, respectively. The company didn't share a release window or price for its cheapest option, the ROG Strix OLED XG259QDNS Ace.