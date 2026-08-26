The colorful JBL Pulse 6 speaker will be available next month

JBL has some pretty excellent Bluetooth speakers already on the market, and the Pulse 6 is the brand's latest addition to its lineup. This festive portable speaker retails for $330. It is available for preorder today and is expected to begin shipping on September 6.

The most notable feature for the Pulse 6 is its capability to put on a 360-degree light show. While the integrated handle design makes it look like an old-school lantern, Pulse 6 has modern lighting tech on the inside. It comes with 16 pre-programmed themes, ten for ambient mood lighting and six for party time. The speaker can also connect with compatible PartyBox speakers and the PartyLight Stick from JBL for a more elaborate light show, and it can sync audio with other JBL products via Auracast.

On the audio side, Pulse 6 offers a balanced sound thanks to an upgraded acoustic design over previous models, which is a welcome change since JBL last updated its Pulse collection back in 2022. It also integrates JBL's AI Sound Boost tech to reduce distortion and maximize acoustic performance. The device promises up to 12 hours of battery life as well as an IP68 rating for water-resistant and dust-proof performance.