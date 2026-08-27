Google is releasing a special edition Pokémon Sleep Fitbit Air in September

You can already link your smartwatch and wearables to the Pokémon Sleep app via the Apple Health app or Google's Health Connect. But if you're a huge Pokémon fan and want a device that was designed with the app in mind, Google has something new for you. The company has introduced a special edition Pokémon Sleep Fitbit Air in what Google calls a "serene Sleepy Blue" colorway and a print label that features a sleeping Pikachu.

Aside from the design, the device is just like the standard Fitbit Air, which was created to feel light and unnoticeable for all-day wear. And like standard Fitbit Air, it syncs your sleep data with the Pokémon Sleep app via Health Connect on Android. You then have to open the Sleep app, go to Settings and pair your device. Once you're done, your sleep data will automatically sync with the app, and you'll see Pokémon with sleep types similar to yours gathered around Snorlax when you wake up. Your Sleep Score, calculated from the duration of your sleep, multiplies Snorlax's strength.

The Fitbit Air Pokémon Sleep will be available for preorder today on the Google Store and on Target. It will start shipping on September 15. The device will come with three free months of Google Health Premium, previously known as Fitbit Premium, which will give you access to a Gemini-powered health coach.