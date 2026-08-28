How long is a new Fire TV Stick actually supposed to last?

There isn't an expiration date hidden in the settings menu of a Fire TV Stick. Amazon also doesn't reveal a typical physical lifespan for its streaming sticks, nor does it inform owners to replace one after three, four or five years. That makes the question of "how long will it last?" a bit more complicated than it sounds.

At least one of the numbers is firm. Amazon says security updates are provided for at least four years from the date the Fire TV device was purchased new from Amazon as the seller, or until the support date listed for that model, whichever is later. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select and Fire TV Stick 4K Plus are among the current models with security updates guaranteed through at least Dec. 31, 2030.

Amazon doesn't call it a lifespan, though. A support deadline indicates the duration of security fixes, not when the hardware will decide it has streamed its last episode.

Four years is a minimum, but it's not a countdown to the junk drawer.