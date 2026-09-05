Your Roku TV offers AI slop for free (if you're into that sort of thing)

"AI-generated" can make it sound as though someone typed a sentence into a machine and came back five minutes later to find a finished movie. Fairground's catalog shows why that description can be too simple.

Take Lost Garden: The Awakening of the Lantern Knight. According to its Fairground page, creator Frank Houbre wrote the world, characters, mythology, emotional arc and screenplay himself. AI tools were used mainly for animation and visual production, with other tools helping create voices and music before the episode was assembled in conventional video-editing software.

This example doesn't tell us how every Fairground title is made, but it does show why "AI-generated" can describe something quite different from the notion viewers might initially have. Fairground's model still depends on people making projects, submitting them and giving the company something to program. Filmmakers can submit projects through Fairground's creator portal, where selected work can be considered for distribution across its streaming and TV network.

The company has also been actively trying to increase that supply. A competition tied to its FAST-channel launch asked creators to submit films in true crime, general AI filmmaking and world-building categories. Winning entries were offered prize money, placement on the channel and 50 percent of the revenue their films generated through distribution. Other submissions could also be considered for distribution and revenue sharing.