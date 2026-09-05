Your Roku TV offers AI slop for free (if you're into that sort of thing)
Sometimes the "slop" has a whole lot of human involvement.
If you've ever watched an AI-generated clip on your phone and wished it came with an actual TV channel, Fairground has you covered. Fairground AI Creator TV takes films made with generative AI and packages them into a free, ad-supported channel available through Roku and other platforms. Fairground says its programming features come from more than 100 AI filmmakers.
One distinction matters here: Roku isn't the company making those films. Fairground Entertainment runs the project and describes the material as "AI Cinema." The programming comes from Fairground's network of creators, with the company curating and distributing selected work.
How the free AI TV channel works
Fairground describes AI Creator TV as a FAST channel, short for free ad-supported streaming television. In practical terms, you watch without paying a subscription, and advertising supports the programming. Roku already has plenty of this kind of free television: The Roku Channel currently offers more than 500 live channels covering news, sports, food, reality TV and other categories.
Fairground is using that familiar format for a much newer type of programming. Roku isn't the only place to find its work, though: Fairground also distributes films through Xumo Play and Canela.TV, while its FAST channels are available across several streaming-TV platforms.
Human creators are still part of the process
"AI-generated" can make it sound as though someone typed a sentence into a machine and came back five minutes later to find a finished movie. Fairground's catalog shows why that description can be too simple.
Take Lost Garden: The Awakening of the Lantern Knight. According to its Fairground page, creator Frank Houbre wrote the world, characters, mythology, emotional arc and screenplay himself. AI tools were used mainly for animation and visual production, with other tools helping create voices and music before the episode was assembled in conventional video-editing software.
This example doesn't tell us how every Fairground title is made, but it does show why "AI-generated" can describe something quite different from the notion viewers might initially have. Fairground's model still depends on people making projects, submitting them and giving the company something to program. Filmmakers can submit projects through Fairground's creator portal, where selected work can be considered for distribution across its streaming and TV network.
The company has also been actively trying to increase that supply. A competition tied to its FAST-channel launch asked creators to submit films in true crime, general AI filmmaking and world-building categories. Winning entries were offered prize money, placement on the channel and 50 percent of the revenue their films generated through distribution. Other submissions could also be considered for distribution and revenue sharing.
AI video now has a place in the TV guide
Fairground's pitch to creators is unusually direct: It wants to get their work onto "the screens people sit in front of," rather than leaving it on the devices people scroll through. The more interesting part of the experiment is the format itself. Instead of another clip in a feed, selected work can become part of an always-on TV channel.
That changes the distribution problem for an independent creator. Instead of relying on individual uploads to find an audience, selected work can become part of a channel already available through established TV platforms. Fairground supplies both the programming pipeline and a place for that programming to run.
What that doesn't prove is whether viewers actually want an AI-focused TV channel. Fairground has made it into the TV guide. Now it has to provide viewers a reason to stay there.