Is It Safe To Leave Your Phone's Bluetooth Running All The Time?

Luckily, there are simple measures users can take for better protection, starting with keeping Bluetooth off when it's not in use. This will limit the window within which your device is vulnerable, making all manner of hacker attacks (such as "bluebugging" or "bluesnarfing," both of which take advantage of a nearby connection to gain access to a device) less likely. Furthermore, users should set Bluetooth to "hidden" mode, as opposed to "discoverable" mode, which will keep unknown devices at bay.

In addition, users who connect their phone to a rental car (or plan to sell their current car) need to remember to unpair their phone and clear any personal data from the vehicle before handing it off. It's also worth remembering that using Bluetooth in conjunction with vehicular systems like wireless Android Auto requires both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, opening further points of vulnerability. One solution is to forgo this wireless convenience altogether, and you can prevent it from automatically turning on by setting your phone's "Start Android Auto Automatically" setting to "Never."

iPhone users will also want to keep an eye on the model's Live Listen feature, which allows users to stream audio from their phone's microphone to AirPods, hearing devices, or supported headphones. This setting uses Bluetooth, thus creating an additional vulnerability to bluebugging attacks. If you want to make sure this setting is turned off, simply head to your phone's accessibility settings and turn off Live Listen.