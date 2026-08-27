Samsung's wild new Odyssey lineup includes a 1,100Hz gaming monitor

Samsung has been showing off a quartet of gaming monitors at Gamescom, and they're equipped with frankly ridiculous technology that we puny humans are arguably not even capable of truly appreciating. But hey, they sure are fun to write about.

There's glorious overkill wherever you look with this lot, but let's start with the 27-inch Odyssey G6, which Samsung has proudly dubbed the world's first 1,100Hz gaming monitor. The final refresh rate makes the finished G6 (somewhat hilariously) an extra 60Hz smoother than the 1,040Hz prototype Samsung unveiled ahead of CES last year. In either case, we are firmly in the territory of talking about refresh rates that are way beyond what the human eye is even able to perceive, but this monitor is clearly intended for the most hardcore esports edge cases only.

Response time is 1ms, and to take advantage of the maximum 1,100Hz refresh rate you'll need to settle for 1080p. Knock it down to 600Hz and you can play at 1440p through Dual Mode. This one has an IPS display, and will be available in the second half of 2026, though Samsung is yet to reveal pricing details.

Samsung

Next, and only slightly less bonkers, is the Odyssey OLED G8, a 32-inch 4K monitor that can switch between three different refresh rates. The lowest of these is 4K at 360Hz (already faster than most mere mortals could ever need), then you move up to 520Hz at 1440p and 680Hz at 1080p. You get support for FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync, while Samsung's Glare Free anti-reflection coating should prevent unsightly reflections during daytime play. Again, no prices have been announced yet.

Samsung also revealed the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9, a 360Hz DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) monitor which is also a world-first at that size. It's a QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Switch to the 2,560 x 720 Dual HD mode and you can crank the refresh rate up to 720Hz. It's another case of total excess, then, from the display's humongous dimensions right through to its display tech.

Rounding off the 2027 Odyssey lineup is the Odyssey OLED G7, a (you guessed it) world-first 42-inch curved OLED monitor with a taller 16:9 aspect ratio than the entire desk-spanning G9. It rocks a 165Hz refresh rate, 1000R curvature and max 4K resolution. We don't know exactly when this one is coming either, or how much it will cost.