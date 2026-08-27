YouTubers can now include affiliate links to Amazon in their content.

YouTube has landed one of the biggest possible gets for its creator ecommerce platform. The video network's CEO Neal Mohan announced on X today that Amazon is now a member of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program.

With this change, eligible YouTube creators will be able to link out to Amazon product listings from their videos. Videos, Shorts and livestreams on YouTube can all now tag items on Amazon, with the creator earning a commission on any purchases made from their links. Considering how much business the retailer does, this could be an appealing addition for viewers who want to make a purchase based on recommendations from content creators, as well as a way for those creators to earn some extra income.

In March, YouTube lowered the subscriber threshold for creators to participate in the ecommerce system, making it more accessible to more accounts to earn through the program. According to the release we received from the company, more than 1 million people have signed on to participate in YouTube Shopping, and the affiliate program recently launched in Argentina, Mexico and the UK.