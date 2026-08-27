Ubisoft apologizes for accidentally selling Heroes of Might and Magic 3 without the actual game files

Ubisoft has apologized via a Steam community post for selling a digital copy of Heroes of Might and Magic III — the 1999 fantasy turn-based strategy game and its three expansions — without actually including the game files in the download.

"First, we'd like to apologize: we mistakenly released the wrong package yesterday," Ubisoft said. "We're very sorry for the mistake. The issue has now been resolved. We'd like to thank everyone who alerted us to the problem. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding and support."

The original download for the $10 game was only 23.4 kilobytes and displayed an error message when you tried to run it, PC Gamer writes, prompting a multitude of negative reviews for the game on Steam. Engadget can confirm that the updated download now actually runs as promised in Ubisoft's apology.

While an HD version of Heroes of Might and Magic III has been available through online stores like Steam and GOG in the past, Ubisoft released this updated classic version as promotion for Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake, a "modern reimagining" of the game it plans to release in 2027. The remake expands the game from PC to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while adding updated visuals, easier access to user-generated content and "enhanced planning and decision-making tools." Hopefully Ubisoft remembers to include the game, too.