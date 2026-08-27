You won't be able to hot-wire every car in GTA 6

The actual grand theft auto of Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be a bit more complicated than before, according to a new IGN preview. Netflix's extended look at the game highlighted the setup, relationship dynamics and dog-petting GTA VI introduces, but IGN writes the sequel's changes also extend to series fundamentals like stealing cars, which will now change mechanically depending on the make and model of the cars players choose to steal.

"We have put some layers of stratification into the vehicles," Rockstar co-studio head Rob Nelson tells IGN. "Previously, you could just press triangle to automatically hotwire and steal any vehicle that you wanted and take off. We felt like that left a lot of potential gameplay on the table in terms of progression and decision-making for players. So now, you start off the game and there are certain parked cars that are not accessible to you until you get a bit further along with the story and you acquire certain tools to get into them, but you can always carjack any driver you see."

Nelson's hope is these changes will make the vehicles players drive more meaningful. It should also make the process of obtaining them much more varied, according to IGN. For example, cars with electronic key fobs might require a key cloner to access, and in some cases vehicles with built-in GPS systems could require players to drive at a certain speed to avoid detection. The game will apparently also feature an in-game app players can use to determine what they'll need to steal a car and how much it's worth.

IGN's article has even more details on Grand Theft Auto VI's new systems and mechanics if you're curious. Unfortunately for Rockstar, splashy previews aren't the only way new information is trickling out about Rockstar's upcoming title. "Cyberleek" has continued to share clips of the game in the lead up to the premiere of Netflix's exclusive trailer for the game, a situation Rockstar described as "heartbreaking." Take-Two, the studio's owner, is currently trying to dig up more information about the hacker or group of hackers behind the leaks, but so far they haven't been publicly identified.