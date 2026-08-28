Panasonic Lumix L10 review: A stylish and capable compact camera

The L10 is a successor to Panasonic's LX100 II, but there are some differences. The new model is significantly heavier at 508 grams compared to 392 grams for the LX100 II, and not nearly as pocketable due to its increased bulk. The grip is small but deep enough to give shooters a decent hold.

While not dripping with manual controls, the L10 has enough for its intended market. Those include two dials on the top and back to adjust key settings, a photo/video/S&Q (slow and quick) switch and a dozen programmable buttons. There's also a four-step switch to adjust the aspect ratio (more on that shortly). Shutter speed and exposure compensation dials from the LX100 are gone, but not missed.

Unlike Fujifilm's X100 VI and other models with fixed focal lengths, the Lumix L10 has a 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 equivalent Leica zoom lens. Panasonic recycled this one from the LX100 II, because it's still fast and relatively sharp. What's more, it can focus to just 3 cm in macro mode at 24mm equivalent, or 30 cm when fully zoomed in.

The fully articulating 1.8-million-dot rear display is a big improvement over the fixed one on the LX100 II, making the L10 more useful for video and selfies. While the electronic viewfinder is not amazingly sharp at 2.34 million dots, at least the L10 has one, unlike Canon's PowerShot V1.

The L10 has a couple of unusual but welcome features for a compact. The first is a full-sized DMW-BLK22 battery that's compatible with most other Panasonic cameras, giving it excellent battery life. You'll get 420 shots, or up to 1,000 in power-saving mode, plus 100 minutes of 4K 60p shooting on a charge. The other is a separate compartment for the SD UHS II slot, which makes it easier to swap out cards.