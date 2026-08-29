How to watch the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships

With summer winding down and Wimbledon in the books, it's finally time for the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships. The US Open starts on Sunday, August 30 and runs through Sunday, September 13, bringing some of tennis' best and brightest to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York for the final Grand Slam of the season.

While the whole tournament will be viewable on broadcast TV, with matches primarily airing on ESPN, ABC and The Tennis Channel, the easiest way to watch is with an ESPN subscription and the ESPN app. If you're looking to keep up with the US Open, here's what you need to know heading into the championships and how to watch.