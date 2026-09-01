Roku is expanding its premium TV lineup with its first OLEDs

After spending the last few years maintaining a lineup of affordable QLED TVs, Roku is turning its attention to OLED. The company's new Roku Pro Series OLED and Roku Pro Series LX OLED TVs offer the deeper blacks of OLED panels, while carrying over the premium software features Roku introduced on its original Mini-LED backlit Pro TVs.

The Roku Pro Series OLED TV comes in both 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, in a new design with a thin metal bezel that packs ports into the bottom two-thirds of the display so the top half can be razor thin. Roku says the 4K 120Hz panel in the TV offers wider viewing angles and also supports Dolby Vision, Smart Picture Max for automatically adjusting settings and Automatic Game Mode, which can detect you're playing video games and enable variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium. The TV also ships with a Roku voice remote that has backlit buttons and customizable shortcuts.

Roku

The Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV is a bit more elusive. Roku says it will deliver "a brighter picture," feature a 144Hz variable refresh rate and include an advanced polarizer for cutting down on reflections, but isn't ready to detail how else its panel will differ from the company's other OLED model or what sizes it will come in. All of the same Pro Series software features will be available on the LX OLED, but the TV will come with a nicer remote: a rechargeable Roku Voice Remote rather than a battery-powered one.

No part of the Roku experience is really meant for the die-hard home theater enthusiast, but in terms of offering easy to navigate software and a good enough screen, the company is giving buyers a bargain. Investing in Roku's ecosystem means accepting that a certain amount of your viewing habits will be fed to its advertising machine — something that could get worse once it's acquired by Fox — but for some people a cheaper TV makes that easier to swallow.

Roku is selling both the Roku Pro Series OLED TV and the Roku Pro Series LX OLED TV exclusively on Amazon. The Pro Series OLED is available now and starts at $999 for the 55-inch model. The LX OLED will be available in October 2026 for $1,299, in a yet-to-be determined size.