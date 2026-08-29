Xbox Project Helix is a 'family of devices,' CEO reveals

Shortly after she was named CEO of Xbox, Asha Sharma announced "Project Helix," which she said was the code name for the brand's next-generation console. Now, in a new interview with BBC News at gamescom 2026, Sharma said that Xbox has been hard at work developing a "great family of devices" for Helix, indicating that it's working on not just one console.

Sharma didn't reveal more details about the devices' development, but she promised that Xbox will be sharing more soon. The CEO also said that Xbox will "continue to push the boundaries of performance" and reiterated that Helix will be able to play both console and PC games, though it's unclear now if she means all of the devices in the lineup will be capable of doing so.

As The Verge has noted, she made that statement in response to being asked whether the next Xbox will be a discless device. If you'll recall, Sony announced last month that the PlayStation will go full digital and will stop making disc-based games by 2028. Sharma didn't answer that question. Xbox is planning to ship the alpha versions of the Helix console — or perhaps consoles, if Xbox truly is making more than one — to developers starting next year.