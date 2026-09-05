What happens when you run the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool?

While your computer's SSD or hard drive is where all of your apps, documents and the Windows operating system itself are stored, it is the RAM that handles the data you're actively working with. It temporarily stores information about the apps and data that the processor needs quick access to. This is why RAM issues often lead to major performance problems, app crashes, unexpected restarts and the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). You could always walk down to your nearest computer repair shop and have a certified technician take a look, but Windows offers a handy tool that lets you check for memory problems yourself.

The Windows Memory Diagnostic utility comes pre-installed and runs a series of tests designed to check whether your computer's RAM can store and return data reliably. Any discrepancies between the data that has been written to memory and what is read back could indicate that something may be wrong with how your RAM is functioning.

Think of it like writing down a message on a piece of paper and handing it to someone for safekeeping. If you wrote down "computer" but got back a piece of paper that read "cmoputre," you'd know something went wrong after you handed it to that person. Windows Memory Diagnostic performs a similar test with your RAM, repeatedly writing and reading information while checking for errors in the data that is returned.

While it's easy to run, finding the results afterward isn't as intuitive.