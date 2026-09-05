How to check your MacBook's hard drive health

Your Mac's storage is arguably the most essential part of the computer. After all, a broken screen or keyboard doesn't necessarily lead to data loss. An SSD or hard drive failure, however, is another story. If it goes kaput without a backup, getting your files back can sometimes be impossible.

The best thing you can do begins before any of that happens: Back up regularly and ensure you know how to clean and organize your Mac. Apple's built-in Time Machine tool is a great place to start. It backs up your files, apps and other kinds of data that iCloud omits. (iCloud is good for syncing and protecting personal information, as well as transferring data from your old iPhone to a new one, but it isn't a full backup of your Mac's drive.) Get a reputable, high-capacity external drive that's at least twice your Mac's storage, set it up and let 'er rip.

But what should you do if something has already gone wrong? Before you dig into diagnostic tools, it's worth knowing what to look for. Signs of trouble include corrupted or disappearing files, frozen apps or a not-so-subtle message from macOS that your storage needs servicing. Here's what to do if that happens.