How to safely dispose of your old TV

What do you do with a TV that still has some life left in it? While it might be surplus to your requirements, it isn't immediately useless, so you can try to find it a new home.

Friends, family and neighbors are all obvious ports of call for somebody to take the TV off your hands responsibly (and for free). You can also try putting it up on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, which is a very popular way of repurposing unwanted tech. If the TV is still in good condition, there's no reason why you can't sell it, but giving it away will increase the chances that it finds a new home sooner, rather than later. You'll want to be as honest as you can about its age and condition, especially if the TV does have problems. Scratches to the bodywork or dead pixels are the obvious faults to mention here, along with a remote that's past its prime.

You might even be able to repurpose it around your own home. Smart TVs do get outdated, but replacing those features with a streaming stick or set-top box is a quick way around the problem. Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast: They'll all replace slow or no-longer-functional streaming services on an outdated TV. The panel still works, after all.

Local charities and community groups may also accept working TVs, as might thrift stores. The size and age of the TV might be a barrier here, but it's always worth asking. CRTs are generally one of the items you shouldn't try to donate to a thrift store, due to the amount of harmful chemicals within in them. Ultimately, you can't force somebody to take the TV.

If, after all that, you're still without a taker, it's time to put it out of its misery.