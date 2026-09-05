How to track prices with Safari's Notify Me tool on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Setting it up is easy. Tap or click the three horizontal lines on the left side of Safari's address bar. Select Notify Me and a pop-up will appear, asking you to describe the changes you want it to monitor.

This could be something like:

"If the price drops below $100"

"The gray and blue option comes back in stock"

"The stick of RAM falls under $500"

After that, select the blue edit button to set the exact time it polls for changes and whether you'd like it to check in hourly, daily, weekly or monthly intervals. Once the blue checkmark appears in the upper right, you can confirm the Notify Me alert.

If you haven't set up notifications for Safari, you'll be prompted to do so. Since the feature runs on the device, not in the cloud, make sure you're setting it up on the device where you'll most likely see the alert. If you have an iPhone that always travels with you, it would make sense to set it up on that.

What if you want to delete it or make changes? You can do so by visiting the same page and selecting Edit in the banner at the top. Alternatively, go to Settings > Safari and scroll down to Notify Me near the bottom.