Roland's new digital piano has built-in Wi-Fi that integrates with a teaching app

Roland just unveiled the FP-40 digital piano, which has built-in Wi-Fi. It's not uncommon to see pianos that connect via Bluetooth, but Wi-Fi is incredibly rare. I've seen some instruments that allow for the inclusion of Wi-Fi adapters, but this one goes a step further. It simply connects to a home network, like any other gadget.

The primary use case here is for teaching apps and related software. Pianos with Bluetooth, like the well-regarded Casio PX-S7000, connect to proprietary teaching apps, but Wi-Fi is much faster and should offer a more seamless experience.

To that end, Roland is also releasing a new teaching app called Piano Sphere, which offers "guidance, real-time feedback and a rich library of popular songs and high-quality courses." Users will need a smartphone or tablet to control many aspects of the app, but the piano will do some stuff all on its own. For instance, it automatically records playing history so users can review what they've been practicing. It also notices when a player is struggling and flashes a button to offer assistance.

Once paired with a mobile device, the app offers a nice visual interface in line with Casio's Music Space. However, using Wi-Fi in place of Bluetooth should reduce lag when practicing.

There's another benefit to going the Wi-Fi route. Both the app and piano software will update automatically. Roland promises that "new services, feature enhancements and ecosystem integrations that enrich the user's piano experience over time."

The piano itself also sounds pretty nifty. It features the company's proprietary Piano Reality Sound Engine, which "captures the depth, detail and tonal character of an acoustic piano." It includes fully weighted hammer action keys with a triple-sensor system that provides "exceptional responsiveness and natural expression." This kind of thing is good for learners and helps eliminate the gap between digital and traditional pianos.

There's a new speaker system that enhances depth in the low register, which should let people hear what they're playing in a more natural way. The piano also includes a Bluetooth receiver, which is great for streaming music from an external source to play along with.

The Roland FP-40 is available in both black and white. It costs $750, which is thousands of dollars less than the company's flagship models. It's available to purchase right now.