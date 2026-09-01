The Google TV Streamer now costs $150 after a 50 percent price hike

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Google is now selling its TV Streamer for $150 on its online store and on retailers like Best Buy. As 9to5Google has noticed, the company has quietly raised the price of the streaming device by 50 percent.

The Google TV Streamer replaced the Chromecast in 2024 and was sold for $100 at launch, which already cost twice as much as the 4K Chromecast at the time. It's Engadget's best all-in-one streaming device for 2026. We found it faster than Chromecast models and praised if for having 32GB in storage, 4GB in memory and support for 4K at 60 fps, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos, as well as spatial audio on the Pixel Buds Pro.

Seeing as Google didn't announce the price hike, it also didn't reveal the reason behind it. Like other price increases across devices recently, however, it could be an effect of rising RAM prices. AI companies have been buying up most of the world's RAM supplies, leaving manufacturers with little hardware capacity for other customers and devices.

Of course, we could only speculate unless Google reveals the real reason behind the device's price hike. You can still get the Google TV Streamer for $100 from Amazon as of this writing, though the website e-commerce website will likely adjust its pricing soon.