How to check your PC's hard-drive health

Storage drives have a tendency to fail when you least expect it. A traditional hard drive may give you a warning with clicking or grinding sounds, but an SSD has no moving parts to make a fuss. Problems with either type can manifest as corrupted files, abnormally slow access, frequent read or write errors, crashes, or a drive that periodically disappears from Windows.

If any of that is already occurring, back up your important files before doing much else. Diagnostics are good, but it's not as much fun to recover the only copy of something when a drive dies.

Windows has several built-in methods for checking the health of drives, but the information it can provide will vary based on the hardware in the computer. Free utilities can go further and read the drive's Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (SMART) data.

There is one limitation, though. A healthy status can be reassuring, but it's certainly not a lifetime guarantee.